In 2026 Revolt Motors RV400 or Seeka Smak choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Seeka Smak Price starts at Rs. 99,911 (ex-showroom price). The range of RV400 up to 150 km/charge and the Smak has a range of up to 130 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours.
RV400 vs Smak Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rv400
|Smak
|Brand
|Revolt Motors
|Seeka
|Price
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|₹ 99,911
|Range
|150 km/charge
|130 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|3 Hours 30 Minutes
|3-7 Hrs.