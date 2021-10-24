In 2023 Revolt Motors RV400 or Royal Enfield Scram 411 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Revolt Motors RV400 or Royal Enfield Scram 411 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 Price starts at 2.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RV400 engine makes power and torque 3000 W & 170 Nm. On the other hand, Scram 411 engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm & 32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm respectively. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Scram 411 in 1 colour. RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. The Scram 411 mileage is around 38.23 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less