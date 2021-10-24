Saved Articles

Revolt Motors RV400 vs Royal Enfield Scram 411

In 2023 Revolt Motors RV400 or Royal Enfield Scram 411 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
Scram 411
Royal Enfield Scram 411
Graphite Series
₹2.03 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
170 Nm32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3000 W-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4.5 Hours
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,45,7462,37,609
Ex-Showroom Price
1,39,9752,03,085
RTO
016,777
Insurance
5,77117,747
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1325,107

