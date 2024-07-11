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Revolt Motors RV400 vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350

In 2026 Revolt Motors RV400 or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RV400 engine makes power and torque 3000 W & 170 Nm. On the other hand, Hunter 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm respectively. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours. RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl.
RV400 vs Hunter 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rv400 Hunter 350
BrandRevolt MotorsRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.4 Lakhs₹ 1.38 Lakhs
Range150 km/charge-
Mileage-36.2 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-349 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3 Hours 30 Minutes-

Filters
RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Base
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Revolt Motors RV400 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Ground Clearance
215 mm160 mm
Length
2156 mm2055 mm
Wheelbase
1350 mm1370 mm
Height
1112 mm1070 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg181 kg
Saddle Height
814 mm790 mm
Width
813 mm810 mm
Wheel Size
Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
150 km-
Max Speed
85 kmph114 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Max Torque
170 Nm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3000 W-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Lightweight Single cradle Frame-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Monoshock(Adjustable)Twin Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable Preload
Front Suspension
Upside Down ForksTelescopic, 41 mm Forks
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Warranty
5 Years or 75,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
3.24 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Hub Motor
No-
Riding Modes
Eco, Normal and Sport-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Additional Features
Ambient Light Sensor, Battery Status, Parking Signal, Locate my motorcycleTripper
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 30 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,45,7211,59,558
Ex-Showroom Price
1,39,9501,37,640
RTO
011,541
Insurance
5,77110,377
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1323,429
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Bring Home Royalenfield Hunter 350 : Get ₹5,000 Ex...
Applicable on hunter350base & 3 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

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