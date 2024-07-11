hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesRV400 vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

Revolt Motors RV400 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

In 2026 Revolt Motors RV400 or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). RV400 engine makes power and torque 3000 W & 170 Nm. On the other hand, Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl.
RV400 vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rv400 Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
BrandRevolt MotorsRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.4 Lakhs₹ 1.25 Lakhs
Range150 km/charge-
Mileage-38.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-346 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3 Hours 30 Minutes-

Filters
RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
X Kick Start
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Revolt Motors RV400 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Right View
Front Indicator View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Ground Clearance
215 mm135 mm
Length
2156 mm2170 mm
Wheelbase
1350 mm1395 mm
Height
1112 mm1120 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg186 kg
Saddle Height
814 mm800 mm
Width
813 mm810 mm
Wheel Size
Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-482.6 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm280 mm
Tyre Size
Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17Front :-3.25-19,Rear :-3.25-19
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm153 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Range
150 km
Max Speed
85 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Max Torque
170 Nm28 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote StartKick Start Only
Motor Power
3000 W-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Chassis
Lightweight Single cradle FrameSingle downtube, using engine as stressed member
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock(Adjustable)Twin shock absorbers with 5 step adjustable preload, 80 mm travel
Front Suspension
Upside Down ForksTelescopic, 35 mm forks, 130 mm travel
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Warranty
5 Years or 75,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
3.24 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Hub Motor
No-
Riding Modes
Eco, Normal and Sport-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
Split-
Additional Features
Ambient Light Sensor, Battery Status, Parking Signal, Locate my motorcycle-
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 30 Minutes-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,45,7211,58,814
Ex-Showroom Price
1,39,9501,38,726
RTO
011,728
Insurance
5,7718,360
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1323,413

RV400 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Revolt Motors RV400undefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
RV400 vs 450X

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

Both the Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ share the same design and mechanicals and the offer applies to both models
Revolt RV400 electric bike gets finance offers for July. Check what’s special
11 Jul 2024
The Bullet 350 is one of the most popular motorcycles that Royal Enfield sells.
3 Motorcycles I Would Buy If I Were Upgrading From a Royal Enfield Bullet 350
29 May 2026
Royal Enfield unveiled a custom-built Continental GT 650 inspired by BGMI, featuring armored panels, parachute tie-down points, and balloon tyres
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Continental GT 650 to drop in BGMI 2026 update
13 Jan 2026
The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ will now be available in Sri Lanka with the maiden dealership recently opened in Colombo
Revolt Motors expands operations to Sri Lanka with RV400 & RV400 BRZ e-bikes
29 Nov 2024
The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ are now more accessible than before with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 off the ex-showroom price and an additional <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 flat discount
Revolt RV400 & RV400 BRZ e-motorcycle prices revised, starts from 1.43 lakh
8 May 2024
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Triumph Speed 400, despite being positioned in the same engine displacement segment, come with different characters.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Triumph Speed 400: Monthly EMI comparison
29 Jul 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Oben Rorr will be available in seven different states in the first phase after launch.
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle: First look
23 Mar 2022
Royal Enfield has launched the 2023 Bullet 350 motorcycle in three variants called the Military, Standard and Black Gold.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launched at 1.74 lakh: First Look
2 Sept 2023
The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin stays true to its retro design and is powered by a 647 cc air-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine can offer up to 46.39 bhp of power and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. Royal Enfield will announced the price of the motorcycle in coming days.
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin showcased at Motoverse 2024: What does it offer?
25 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model. However, the bike is being offered with a lot of differences and style upgrades over its origin.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 review: A stylish version of the Classic 350 to make you look good
25 Nov 2024
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers