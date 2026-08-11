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Revolt Motors RV400 vs Rowwet Rame

In 2026 Revolt Motors RV400 or Rowwet Rame choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Rowwet Rame Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of RV400 up to 150 km/charge and the Rame has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours.
RV400 vs Rame Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rv400 Rame
BrandRevolt MotorsRowwet
Price₹ 1.4 Lakhs₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range150 km/charge100 km/charge
Battery Capacity-60 V
Charging Time3 Hours 30 Minutes3 Hours

Filters
RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Rame
Rowwet Rame
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Revolt Motors RV400 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Ground Clearance
215 mm-
Length
2156 mm-
Wheelbase
1350 mm-
Height
1112 mm-
Kerb Weight
108 kg-
Saddle Height
814 mm-
Width
813 mm-
Wheel Size
Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17-
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Tyre Size
Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17-
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
150 km100 km
Max Speed
85 kmph55 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Max Torque
170 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote StartPush Start Buttion
Motor Power
3000 W2 kW
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6-
Chassis
Lightweight Single cradle Frame-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock(Adjustable)-
Front Suspension
Upside Down Forks-
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Warranty
5 Years or 75,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
3.24 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Hub Motor
No-
Riding Modes
Eco, Normal and Sport-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Additional Features
Ambient Light Sensor, Battery Status, Parking Signal, Locate my motorcycle-
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 30 Minutes3 Hours
Charging at Home
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,45,7211,19,518
Ex-Showroom Price
1,39,9501,15,000
RTO
00
Insurance
5,7714,518
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1322,568

RV400 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Revolt Motors RV400undefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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