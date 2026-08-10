In 2026 Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
Revolt RV300 vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Revolt rv300
|Yzf r15 v3
|Brand
|Revolt Motors
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 94,999
|₹ 1.41 Lakhs
|Range
|180 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|43 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|155 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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