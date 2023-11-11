In 2023 Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at 94,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at 84,730 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm & 10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less