In 2026 Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
Revolt RV300 vs RayZR 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Revolt rv300
|Rayzr 125
|Brand
|Revolt Motors
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 94,999
|₹ 74,960
|Range
|180 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|71.33 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|125 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-