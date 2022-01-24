In 2026 Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Revolt RV300 vs FZS 25 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Revolt rv300
|Fzs 25
|Brand
|Revolt Motors
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 94,999
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|Range
|180 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|40 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|249 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-