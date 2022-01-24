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Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 vs Yamaha FZS 25

In 2026 Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Revolt RV300 vs FZS 25 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Revolt rv300 Fzs 25
BrandRevolt MotorsYamaha
Price₹ 94,999₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Range180 km/charge-
Mileage-40 kmpl
Battery Capacity60 V-
Engine Capacity-249 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
Revolt RV300
Revolt Motors Revolt RV300
RV300 STD
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
225 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm1360 mm
Kerb Weight
101 kg154 kg
Saddle Height
826 mm795 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :--90/80-17,Rear :-110/80-17Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
180 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Motor Type
Hub Mounted-
Range (Normal Mode)
110 km/charge-
Motor Power
1500 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
180 km/charge-
Range (Sport Mode)
80 km/charge-
Range (Eco Mode)
180 km/charge-
Max Speed
65 kmph-
Chassis
Lightweight Single cradle FrameDiamond
Body Type
Electric BikesSports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Rear Suspension
Adjustable Monoshock7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Front Suspension
Upside Down ForksTelescopic Fork
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Riding Modes
Yes-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesDigital
Tachometer
Digital-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Riding Mode - Normal (45 kmph, 110 km/charge)Sport (65 kmph, 80 km/charge) Eco (25 kmph, 180 km/charge),Geo-fencing, My Revolt App, Adjustable Footpegs, Regenerative Braking System, Mobile Connectivity.-
Carry Hook
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Fast Charging
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
60 V12 V, 6 Ah
LED Tail Lights
YesYes
DRLs
YesYes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
94,9991,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
94,9991,39,300
RTO
011,674
Insurance
010,087
Accessories Charges
03,920
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0413,546

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