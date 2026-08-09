In 2026 Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.
Revolt RV300 vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Revolt rv300
|Fz-fi v3
|Brand
|Revolt Motors
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 94,999
|₹ 1.08 Lakhs
|Range
|180 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|49.30 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|149 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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