Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at 94,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at 70,000 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm & 10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the Fascino 125 in 17 colours. Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 50 kmpl.