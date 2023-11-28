Saved Articles

Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 vs Yamaha Fascino 125

In 2024 Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Filters
Revolt RV300
Revolt Motors Revolt RV300
RV300 STD
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Fascino 125
Yamaha Fascino 125
Hybrid Drum
₹70,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Motor Type
Hub Mounted-
Range (Normal Mode)
110 km/charge-
Motor Power
1500 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Range
180 km/charge-
Range (Sport Mode)
80 km/charge-
Range (Eco Mode)
180 km/charge-
Max Speed
65 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
94,99981,527
Ex-Showroom Price
94,99970,000
RTO
05,600
Insurance
05,927
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0411,752

