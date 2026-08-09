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Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 vs Vespa VXL 125

In 2026 Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, VXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours. Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. The VXL 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Revolt RV300 vs VXL 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Revolt rv300 Vxl 125
BrandRevolt MotorsVespa
Price₹ 94,999₹ 1.31 Lakhs
Range180 km/charge-
Mileage-45 kmpl
Battery Capacity60 V-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Revolt RV300
Revolt Motors Revolt RV300
RV300 STD
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
VXL 125
Vespa VXL 125
STD
₹1.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
225 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm1290 mm
Kerb Weight
101 kg115 kg
Saddle Height
826 mm770 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :--90/80-17,Rear :-110/80-17Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
180 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Motor Type
Hub Mounted-
Range (Normal Mode)
110 km/charge-
Motor Power
1500 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Range
180 km/charge-
Range (Sport Mode)
80 km/charge-
Range (Eco Mode)
180 km/charge-
Max Speed
65 kmph-
Chassis
Lightweight Single cradle Frame-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Adjustable MonoshockDual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustable
Front Suspension
Upside Down ForksAircraft derived Single Side Arm Front Suspension with Anti-Dive Characteristics
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Clock
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Riding Mode - Normal (45 kmph, 110 km/charge)Sport (65 kmph, 80 km/charge) Eco (25 kmph, 180 km/charge),Geo-fencing, My Revolt App, Adjustable Footpegs, Regenerative Braking System, Mobile Connectivity.Air Filter ( Paper Type )
Carry Hook
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Fast Charging
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
60 V-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
DRLs
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-IonLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
94,9991,48,760
Ex-Showroom Price
94,9991,30,951
RTO
010,476
Insurance
07,333
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0413,197

VXL 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Vespa VXL 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹1.31 - 1.33 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
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