In 2026 Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.6 Nm respectively. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Revolt RV300 vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Revolt rv300
|Urban club 125
|Brand
|Revolt Motors
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 94,999
|₹ 91,259
|Range
|180 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-