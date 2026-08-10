In 2026 Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Revolt RV300 vs Elegante 150 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Revolt rv300
|Elegante 150
|Brand
|Revolt Motors
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 94,999
|₹ 1.36 Lakhs
|Range
|180 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|149 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-