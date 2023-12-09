In 2024 Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at 94,999 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at 63,338 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less