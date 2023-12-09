Saved Articles

Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 vs TVS Star City Plus

In 2024 Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of ...Read More

Revolt RV300
Revolt Motors Revolt RV300
RV300 STD
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Star City Plus
TVS Star City Plus
ES Drum
₹63,338*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Motor Type
Hub Mounted-
Range (Normal Mode)
110 km/charge-
Motor Power
1500 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
180 km/charge-
Range (Sport Mode)
80 km/charge-
Range (Eco Mode)
180 km/charge-
Max Speed
65 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
94,99978,107
Ex-Showroom Price
94,99966,895
RTO
05,351
Insurance
05,861
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0411,678

