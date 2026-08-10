In 2026 Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Revolt RV300 vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Revolt rv300
|Scooty pep plus
|Brand
|Revolt Motors
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 94,999
|₹ 65,514
|Range
|180 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|87.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-