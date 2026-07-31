In 2026 Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours. Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Revolt RV300 vs Raider Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Revolt rv300
|Raider
|Brand
|Revolt Motors
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 94,999
|₹ 82,860
|Range
|180 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|71.94 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-