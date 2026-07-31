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Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 vs TVS Raider

In 2026 Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours. Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Revolt RV300 vs Raider Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Revolt rv300 Raider
BrandRevolt MotorsTVS
Price₹ 94,999₹ 82,860
Range180 km/charge-
Mileage-71.94 kmpl
Battery Capacity60 V-
Engine Capacity-124.8 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
Revolt RV300
Revolt Motors Revolt RV300
RV300 STD
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Raider
TVS Raider
Drum
₹82,860*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Right View
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Specification
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
225 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm1326 mm
Kerb Weight
101 kg123 kg
Saddle Height
826 mm780 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :--90/80-17,Rear :-110/80-17Front :-80/100 - 17, Rear :-100/90 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
180 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Motor Type
Hub Mounted-
Range (Normal Mode)
110 km/charge-
Motor Power
1500 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
180 km/charge-
Range (Sport Mode)
80 km/charge-
Range (Eco Mode)
180 km/charge-
Max Speed
65 kmph-
Chassis
Lightweight Single cradle FrameSingle cradle tubular frame
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Adjustable MonoshockMonoshock, 5 step adj, Gas charged
Front Suspension
Upside Down ForksTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Riding Modes
YesYes
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Riding Mode - Normal (45 kmph, 110 km/charge)Sport (65 kmph, 80 km/charge) Eco (25 kmph, 180 km/charge),Geo-fencing, My Revolt App, Adjustable Footpegs, Regenerative Braking System, Mobile Connectivity.intelliGO, Engine inhibitor, Helmet reminder, Side-stand engine cut-off
Carry Hook
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Fast Charging
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
60 V-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
DRLs
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
94,99995,526
Ex-Showroom Price
94,99982,860
RTO
06,560
Insurance
06,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0412,053
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feature loadedSmooth engineNimble handling

Cons

Busy designBraking could have been better

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