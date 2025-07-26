In 2026 Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Revolt RV300 vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Revolt rv300
|Ntorq 125
|Brand
|Revolt Motors
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 94,999
|₹ 82,500
|Range
|180 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|47 to 50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-