In 2026 Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
Revolt RV300 vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Revolt rv300
|Jupiter 125
|Brand
|Revolt Motors
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 94,999
|₹ 78,100
|Range
|180 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|57.27 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-