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HomeCompare BikesRevolt RV300 vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]

Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]

In 2026 Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl.
Revolt RV300 vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Revolt rv300 Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
BrandRevolt MotorsTVS
Price₹ 94,999₹ 1.49 Lakhs
Range180 km/charge-
Mileage-37 kmpl
Battery Capacity60 V-
Engine Capacity-197.75 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
Revolt RV300
Revolt Motors Revolt RV300
RV300 STD
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
Dual Channel ABS
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
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Rear View
Front Right View
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Specification
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
225 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm1353 mm
Kerb Weight
101 kg152 kg
Saddle Height
826 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :--90/80-17,Rear :-110/80-17Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
180 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Motor Type
Hub Mounted-
Range (Normal Mode)
110 km/charge-
Motor Power
1500 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
180 km/charge-
Range (Sport Mode)
80 km/charge-
Range (Eco Mode)
180 km/charge-
Max Speed
65 kmph-
Chassis
Lightweight Single cradle FrameDouble Cradle Split Synchro Stiff Frame
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Adjustable MonoshockMono Tube - Mono Shock
Front Suspension
Upside Down ForksTelescopic Forks with Preload Adjuster
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Riding Modes
YesRain,Sports,Urban
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Riding Mode - Normal (45 kmph, 110 km/charge)Sport (65 kmph, 80 km/charge) Eco (25 kmph, 180 km/charge),Geo-fencing, My Revolt App, Adjustable Footpegs, Regenerative Braking System, Mobile Connectivity.Bore To Stroke Ratio ( 1.14 ), Smart Xonnect Technology, Glide Through Technology
Carry Hook
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Fast Charging
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
60 V12 V, 8 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
DRLs
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED With AHO
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
94,9991,69,724
Ex-Showroom Price
94,9991,46,820
RTO
011,745
Insurance
011,159
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0413,648
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sharp styling with a good mix of coloursSuperior handling compared to rivals, also one of the most entertaining motorcyclesStrong engine remains a key highlight with good mid and top-end performance

Cons

Compact proportions make it uncomfortable for tall ridersLack of the 6th gear is noticeable for long-distance cruisingMore power would help extract more performance from the chassis

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