In 2026 Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm respectively. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Revolt RV300 vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Revolt rv300
|Apache rtr 160
|Brand
|Revolt Motors
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 94,999
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|Range
|180 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|47 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|159.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-