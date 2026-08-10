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Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 vs Tunwal TEM G33

In 2026 Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 or Tunwal TEM G33 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal TEM G33 Price starts at Rs. 92,000 (last recorded price). The range of Revolt RV300 up to 180 km/charge and the TEM G33 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours.
Revolt RV300 vs TEM G33 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Revolt rv300 Tem g33
BrandRevolt MotorsTunwal
Price₹ 94,999₹ 92,000
Range180 km/charge75-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity60 V1.2 kWh
Charging Time-4-7 Hrs.

Filters
Revolt RV300
Revolt Motors Revolt RV300
RV300 STD
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
TEM G33
Tunwal TEM G33
STD
₹92,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Front View
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Specification
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
225 mm-
Wheelbase
1320 mm-
Kerb Weight
101 kg-
Saddle Height
826 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmWheel Size
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :--90/80-17,Rear :-110/80-17Tyre Size
Rear Brake Diameter
180 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyWheels Type
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Transmission
AutomaticTransmission
Starting
Self Start OnlyStarting
Motor Type
Hub Mounted-
Range (Normal Mode)
110 km/charge-
Motor Power
1500 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorDrive Type
Range
180 km/charge-
Range (Sport Mode)
80 km/charge-
Range (Eco Mode)
180 km/charge-
Max Speed
65 kmph-
Chassis
Lightweight Single cradle Frame-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Adjustable Monoshock-
Front Suspension
Upside Down Forks-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalSpeedometer
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Riding Mode - Normal (45 kmph, 110 km/charge)Sport (65 kmph, 80 km/charge) Eco (25 kmph, 180 km/charge),Geo-fencing, My Revolt App, Adjustable Footpegs, Regenerative Braking System, Mobile Connectivity.-
Carry Hook
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Fast Charging
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
60 V1.2 kWh
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
DRLs
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDTail Light
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDTurn Signal Lamp
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHeadlight
Battery Type
Lithium-IonBattery Type
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
94,99992,000
Ex-Showroom Price
94,99992,000
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0411,977

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