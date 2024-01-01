Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesRevolt RV300 vs Storm ZX

Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 vs Tunwal Storm ZX

In 2024 Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 or Tunwal Storm ZX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Filters
Revolt RV300
Revolt Motors Revolt RV300
RV300 STD
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Storm ZX
Tunwal Storm ZX
Storm ZX LI
₹90,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Type
Hub MountedBLDC
Range (Normal Mode)
110 km/charge-
Motor Power
1500 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
180 km/charge-
Range (Sport Mode)
80 km/charge-
Range (Eco Mode)
180 km/charge-
Max Speed
65 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
94,9991,02,800
Ex-Showroom Price
94,99990,000
RTO
06,300
Insurance
06,500
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0412,209

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Kawasaki ZX-6R uses a 636 cc, liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine.
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R launched in India, gets new styling and features
    1 Jan 2024
    Kawasaki ZX-6R uses a 636 cc, liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine.
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R with 130 bhp to launch on 1st January
    27 Dec 2023
    The Winter Edition comes with few cosmetic changes as well as mechanical changes.
    2024 Kawasaki ZX-10RR Winter Test Edition unveiled. Check what's new
    16 Dec 2023
    The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R makes a comeback to the Indian market with new styling and the same exciting 636 motor
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R to be launched in India tomorrow
    31 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The new Tata Safari SUV has been updated in terms of design, features and technology to make it more attractive to wide band of customers.
    2023 Tata Safari review: Old wine in new bottle?
    15 Oct 2023
    Tata Motors will launch the updated 2023 Harrier SUV in India on October 17. The Harrier facelift comes with major changes in terms of design, technology and features.
    Tata Harrier facelift SUV: Big on tech and features, but no petrol yet
    14 Oct 2023
    Oben Rorr will be available in seven different states in the first phase after launch.
    Oben Rorr electric motorcycle: First look
    23 Mar 2022
    Bharat NCAP has conducted the first crash tests in which it cleared Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with five-star safety ratings on December 20.
    Bharat NCAP passes Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with 5-star safety rating in its first crash test
    21 Dec 2023
    Tata Motors has launched the facelift versions of Harrier and Safari SUVs with new design language, loaded with multiple features, technology and enhanced safety.
    Harrier or Safari? Tata's design head explains new design philosophy
    18 Oct 2023
    View all
     