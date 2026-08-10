In 2026 Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 or Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1 Price starts at Rs. 1.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Revolt RV300 up to 180 km/charge and the Storm ZX Advance 1 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours.
Revolt RV300 vs Storm ZX Advance 1 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Revolt rv300
|Storm zx advance 1
|Brand
|Revolt Motors
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 94,999
|₹ 1.29 Lakhs
|Range
|180 km/charge
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|1.56 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|6-7 Hours