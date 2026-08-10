In 2026 Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 or Tunwal Storm ZX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Storm ZX Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Revolt RV300 up to 180 km/charge and the Storm ZX has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours.
Revolt RV300 vs Storm ZX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Revolt rv300
|Storm zx
|Brand
|Revolt Motors
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 94,999
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|Range
|180 km/charge
|70-75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|1.56 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hours (100%)