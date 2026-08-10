In 2026 Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 or Tunwal Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 0.72 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Revolt RV300 up to 180 km/charge and the Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] has a range of up to 70-110 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours. Tunwal offers the Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] in 1 colour.
Revolt RV300 vs Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Revolt rv300
|Sport 63 mid [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Revolt Motors
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 94,999
|₹ 0.72 Lakhs
|Range
|180 km/charge
|70-110 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|60 V
|Charging Time
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