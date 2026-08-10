In 2026 Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 or Tunwal Lithino Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Lithino Li Price starts at Rs. 74,990 (ex-showroom price). The range of Revolt RV300 up to 180 km/charge and the Lithino Li has a range of up to 100-110 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours.
Revolt RV300 vs Lithino Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Revolt rv300
|Lithino li
|Brand
|Revolt Motors
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 94,999
|₹ 74,990
|Range
|180 km/charge
|100-110 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|2.58 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hours (100%)