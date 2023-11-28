In 2024 Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 or Tunwal Elektrika 60 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 or Tunwal Elektrika 60 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at 94,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Elektrika 60 Price starts at 0.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Revolt RV300 up to 180 km/charge and the Elektrika 60 has a range of up to 70-120 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours. Tunwal offers the Elektrika 60 in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less