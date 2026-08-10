In 2026 Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 or Trinity Motors Yaarii [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Yaarii [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (last recorded price). The range of Revolt RV300 up to 180 km/charge and the Yaarii [2022-2024] has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours.
Revolt RV300 vs Yaarii [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Revolt rv300
|Yaarii [2022-2024]
|Brand
|Revolt Motors
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 94,999
|₹ 69,999
|Range
|180 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|51.2 V
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hrs.