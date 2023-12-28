In 2026 Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 or Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Revolt RV300 up to 180 km/charge and the Kratos [2022-2024] has a range of up to 180 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours.
Revolt RV300 vs Kratos [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Revolt rv300
|Kratos [2022-2024]
|Brand
|Revolt Motors
|Tork Motors
|Price
|₹ 94,999
|₹ 1.5 Lakhs
|Range
|180 km/charge
|180 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|4 kWh
|Charging Time
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