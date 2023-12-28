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HomeCompare BikesRevolt RV300 vs Kratos [2022-2024]

Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 vs Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024]

In 2026 Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 or Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Revolt RV300 up to 180 km/charge and the Kratos [2022-2024] has a range of up to 180 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours.
Revolt RV300 vs Kratos [2022-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Revolt rv300 Kratos [2022-2024]
BrandRevolt MotorsTork Motors
Price₹ 94,999₹ 1.5 Lakhs
Range180 km/charge180 km/charge
Battery Capacity60 V4 kWh
Charging Time--

Filters
Revolt RV300
Revolt Motors Revolt RV300
RV300 STD
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Kratos [2022-2024]
Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024]
STD
₹1.22 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
225 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm1336 mm
Kerb Weight
101 kg140 kg
Saddle Height
826 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :--90/80-17,Rear :-110/80-17Front :-90/80-17, Rear :-120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
180 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Type
Hub Mounted-
Range (Normal Mode)
110 km/charge-
Motor Power
1500 W7500 w
Drive Type
Hub MotorMid Drive Electric Motor
Range
180 km/charge-
Range (Sport Mode)
80 km/charge-
Range (Eco Mode)
180 km/charge-
Max Speed
65 kmph-
Chassis
Lightweight Single cradle Frame-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Adjustable MonoshockMono shock Hydraulic
Front Suspension
Upside Down ForksHydraulic Telescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Riding Modes
YesYes
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Clock
YesDigital
Tachometer
Digital-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Riding Mode - Normal (45 kmph, 110 km/charge)Sport (65 kmph, 80 km/charge) Eco (25 kmph, 180 km/charge),Geo-fencing, My Revolt App, Adjustable Footpegs, Regenerative Braking System, Mobile Connectivity.Active Throttle Control, Front storage box
Carry Hook
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Fast Charging
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
60 V4 kWh
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
DRLs
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
94,9991,42,187
Ex-Showroom Price
94,9991,32,499
RTO
01,500
Insurance
08,188
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0413,056

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