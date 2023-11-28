In 2024 Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 or Techo Electra Emerge choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 or Techo Electra Emerge choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at 94,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Techo Electra Emerge Price starts at 68,106 (ex-showroom price). The range of Revolt RV300 up to 180 km/charge and the Emerge has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours. Techo Electra offers the Emerge in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less