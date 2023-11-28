In 2024 Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 or SVITCH BIKE SVITCH XE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 or SVITCH BIKE SVITCH XE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at 94,999 (last recorded price) whereas the SVITCH BIKE SVITCH XE Price starts at 78,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Revolt RV300 up to 180 km/charge and the SVITCH XE has a range of up to 45-50 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours. SVITCH BIKE offers the SVITCH XE in 5 colours. ...Read More Read Less