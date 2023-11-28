In 2024 Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 or Suzuki Gixxer SF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 or Suzuki Gixxer SF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at 94,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF Price starts at 1.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Gixxer SF engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in 4 colours. Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. The Gixxer SF mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less