In 2026 Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours. Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Revolt RV300 vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Revolt rv300
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Brand
|Revolt Motors
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 94,999
|₹ 88,376
|Range
|180 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|48 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-