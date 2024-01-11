In 2024 Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 or SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the In 2024 Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 or SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at 94,999 (last recorded price) whereas the SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2 Price starts at 85,500 (ex-showroom price). The range of Revolt RV300 up to 180 km/charge and the Super Eco S 2 has a range of up to 70 -85 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours. SUPER ECO offers the Super Eco S 2 in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less