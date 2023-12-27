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HomeCompare BikesRevolt RV300 vs Dot One [2023-2025]

Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 vs Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025]

In 2026 Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 or Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Revolt RV300 up to 180 km/charge and the Dot One [2023-2025] has a range of up to 151 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours.
Revolt RV300 vs Dot One [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Revolt rv300 Dot one [2023-2025]
BrandRevolt MotorsSimple Energy
Price₹ 94,999₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Range180 km/charge151 km/charge
Battery Capacity60 V3.7 kWh
Charging Time-3 Hours 47 Minutes

Filters
Revolt RV300
Revolt Motors Revolt RV300
RV300 STD
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Dot One [2023-2025]
Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
225 mm164.5 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm1335 mm
Kerb Weight
101 kg126 Kg
Saddle Height
826 mm796 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :--90/80-17,Rear :-110/80-17-
Rear Brake Diameter
180 mm190 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Type
Hub Mounted-
Range (Normal Mode)
110 km/charge-
Motor Power
1500 W8.5 kW
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Range
180 km/charge-
Range (Sport Mode)
80 km/charge-
Range (Eco Mode)
180 km/charge-
Max Speed
65 kmph-
Chassis
Lightweight Single cradle Frame-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Adjustable Monoshock-
Front Suspension
Upside Down Forks-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Riding Modes
YesYes
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Riding Mode - Normal (45 kmph, 110 km/charge)Sport (65 kmph, 80 km/charge) Eco (25 kmph, 180 km/charge),Geo-fencing, My Revolt App, Adjustable Footpegs, Regenerative Braking System, Mobile Connectivity.Riding Mode - Eco|Ride|Dash|Sonic, Switche - Motor kill, Ignition, Multi toggle, Reverse, High-Low-Pass Beam, Water wading limit - 300 mm, Processor, Storage, RAM -Cortex-A53 64-bit quad-core processor, 16GB, 2GB, Operating system - Android Open Source OS (AOSP), Resolution - 16.7M, 1000 Nits
Carry Hook
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Fast Charging
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes7 inch TFT
Battery Capacity
60 V3.7 kWh
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
DRLs
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
94,9991,49,266
Ex-Showroom Price
94,9991,40,499
RTO
00
Insurance
08,767
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0413,208

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