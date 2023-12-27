In 2026 Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 or Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Revolt RV300 up to 180 km/charge and the Dot One [2023-2025] has a range of up to 151 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours.
Revolt RV300 vs Dot One [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Revolt rv300
|Dot one [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Revolt Motors
|Simple Energy
|Price
|₹ 94,999
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Range
|180 km/charge
|151 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|3.7 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours 47 Minutes