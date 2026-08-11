In 2026 Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 or Seeka SFlash250 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Seeka SFlash250 Price starts at Rs. 71,911 (ex-showroom price). The range of Revolt RV300 up to 180 km/charge and the SFlash250 has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours.
Revolt RV300 vs SFlash250 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Revolt rv300
|Sflash250
|Brand
|Revolt Motors
|Seeka
|Price
|₹ 94,999
|₹ 71,911
|Range
|180 km/charge
|70-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|1.25 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|3-7 Hrs.