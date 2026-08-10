In 2026 Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl.
Revolt RV300 vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Revolt rv300
|Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
|Brand
|Revolt Motors
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 94,999
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|Range
|180 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|38.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|346 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-