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Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 vs River Indie

In 2026 Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 or River Indie choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price) whereas the River Indie Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Revolt RV300 up to 180 km/charge and the Indie has a range of up to 163 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours.
Revolt RV300 vs Indie Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Revolt rv300 Indie
BrandRevolt MotorsRiver
Price₹ 94,999₹ 1.46 Lakhs
Range180 km/charge163 km/charge
Battery Capacity60 V4 kWh
Charging Time-5 Hours

Filters
Revolt RV300
Revolt Motors Revolt RV300
RV300 STD
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Indie
River Indie
STD
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
225 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm1365 mm
Kerb Weight
101 kg-
Saddle Height
826 mm770 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-355.6 mm,Rear :-355.6 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :--90/80-17,Rear :-110/80-17Front :-110/70-14 Rear :-120/70-14
Rear Brake Diameter
180 mm200 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy Wheels
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Type
Hub Mounted-
Range (Normal Mode)
110 km/charge-
Motor Power
1500 W6700 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Range
180 km/charge-
Range (Sport Mode)
80 km/charge-
Range (Eco Mode)
180 km/charge-
Max Speed
65 kmph-
Chassis
Lightweight Single cradle Frame-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Adjustable MonoshockCoil spring with Twin Hydraulic Dampers
Front Suspension
Upside Down ForksTelescopic Suspension with Hydraulic Dampers
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Riding Modes
YesEco
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Riding Mode - Normal (45 kmph, 110 km/charge)Sport (65 kmph, 80 km/charge) Eco (25 kmph, 180 km/charge),Geo-fencing, My Revolt App, Adjustable Footpegs, Regenerative Braking System, Mobile Connectivity."Riding Modes - Eco | Ride | Rush, Position Lamp, Hazard Light, Boot Light Swingarm - Dual sided - Aluminium alloy, Side stand motor cut-off, SafeGuards, Ingress Protection (Controller) - IP67, Glovebox - 12L, Accessory mounts - Yes (Grab Rail, Handlebar), Pannier Stay Both sides, Bag Hook, Foot-pegs - Aluminium alloy - Front & Rear, Reverse Parking Assist, Center Stand, Floorboard Size (Diagonally) - 20", Water wade - 300 mm, Pannier Mounts - 2"
Carry Hook
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Fast Charging
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes6 inch (Enhanced Black Nematic)
Battery Capacity
60 V4 kWh
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
DRLs
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
94,9991,54,893
Ex-Showroom Price
94,9991,45,999
RTO
01,565
Insurance
07,329
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0413,329
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Very practical Rugged and unique design Smooth throttle calibration

Cons

Heavy handlebar in traffic Thud sound from the suspension

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