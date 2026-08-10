In 2026 Raftaar Galaxy or Ujaas Energy eGo T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Raftaar Galaxy Price starts at Rs. 51,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Price starts at Rs. 59,724 (ex-showroom price). The range of Galaxy up to 100 km/charge and the eGo T3 has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. Raftaar offers the Galaxy in 4 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo T3 in 4 colours.
Galaxy vs eGo T3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Galaxy
|Ego t3
|Brand
|Raftaar
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 51,900
|₹ 59,724
|Range
|100 km/charge
|75-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|72 V
|Charging Time
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