Raftaar Galaxy vs Rowwet Zepop

In 2024 Raftaar Galaxy or Rowwet Zepop choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Raftaar Galaxy Price starts at Rs. 51,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Rowwet Zepop Price starts at Rs. 61,770 (ex-showroom price). The range of Galaxy up to 100 km/charge and the Zepop has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Raftaar offers the Galaxy in 4 colours.
Galaxy vs Zepop Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Galaxy Zepop
BrandRaftaarRowwet
Price₹ 51,900₹ 61,770
Range100 km/charge100 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-7 Hrs.

Galaxy
Raftaar Galaxy
STD
₹51,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Zepop
Rowwet Zepop
Lead Acid
₹61,770*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Start Buttion
Motor Power
250 W2 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
100 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Load Capacity
250 kg-
Ground Clearance
180 mm-
Length
1825 mm-
Height
1100 mm-
Saddle Height
874 mm-
Width
715 mm-
Underseat storage
21 L-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Double shoker with dual tube technology (Hydraulic)-
Front Suspension
Telescopic (Hydraulic Type)-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
ABS
No-
EBS
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Optional (fast charging 1 - 2 hrs), 60V/25 Ah Lithium Battery Optional, E-ABS (Electronic-Asisted Braking System) with regenerative energy, Micro Charger with Auto Cut-
Carry Hook
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
60 V, 25 Ah72 V/28 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
VRLAlithium-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
51,90065,338
Ex-Showroom Price
51,90061,770
RTO
00
Insurance
03,568
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1151,404

