In 2024 Raftaar Galaxy or Rowwet Zepop choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Raftaar Galaxy Price starts at Rs. 51,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Rowwet Zepop Price starts at Rs. 61,770 (ex-showroom price). The range of Galaxy up to 100 km/charge and the Zepop has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Raftaar offers the Galaxy in 4 colours.
Galaxy vs Zepop Comparison