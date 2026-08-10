In 2026 Raftaar Electrica or Ujaas Energy eGo Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Raftaar Electrica Price starts at Rs. 70,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo Li Price starts at Rs. 53,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of Electrica up to 100 km/charge and the eGo Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Raftaar offers the Electrica in 5 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo Li in 2 colours.
Electrica vs eGo Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Electrica
|Ego li
|Brand
|Raftaar
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 70,900
|₹ 53,880
|Range
|100 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.92 kWh
|1.5 kWh
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|3-4 Hours