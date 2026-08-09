In 2026 Raftaar Electrica or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Raftaar Electrica Price starts at Rs. 70,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Raftaar offers the Electrica in 5 colours. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. Electrica has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Electrica vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Electrica
|Scooty pep plus
|Brand
|Raftaar
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 70,900
|₹ 65,514
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.92 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|87.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|-