HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesElectrica vs Zepop

Raftaar Electrica vs Rowwet Zepop

In 2024 Raftaar Electrica or Rowwet Zepop choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Raftaar Electrica Price starts at Rs. 48,540 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Rowwet Zepop Price starts at Rs. 61,770 (ex-showroom price). The range of Electrica up to 100 km/charge and the Zepop has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Raftaar offers the Electrica in 5 colours.
Electrica vs Zepop Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Electrica Zepop
BrandRaftaarRowwet
Price₹ 48,540₹ 61,770
Range100 km/charge100 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-7 Hrs.

Filters
Electrica
Raftaar Electrica
STD
₹48,540*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Zepop
Rowwet Zepop
Lead Acid
₹61,770*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Start Buttion
Motor Power
250 W2 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
100 km/charge-
Max Speed
95 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Load Capacity
250 kg-
Ground Clearance
180 mm-
Length
1825 mm-
Height
1100 mm-
Saddle Height
874 mm-
Width
715 mm-
Underseat storage
21 L-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Double shoker with dual tube technology (Hydraulic)-
Front Suspension
Telescopic (Hydraulic Type)-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
ABS
No-
EBS
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Optional (fast charging 1 - 2 hrs), 60V/25 AH Lithium Battery Optional-
Carry Hook
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
60 V, 25 AH72 V/28 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
VRLAlithium-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
48,54065,338
Ex-Showroom Price
48,54061,770
RTO
00
Insurance
03,568
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,0431,404

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Vehicle scrappage policy has the potential of putting old polluting vehicles off roads to help environment as well as boost demand for new vehicles.
    Vehicle scrappage policy may get green signal from govt soon: Nitin Gadkari
    16 Jan 2021
    View all
      News