In 2024 PURE EV eTryst 350 or Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 PURE EV eTryst 350 or Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV eTryst 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure Price starts at Rs. 2.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). eTryst 350 engine makes power and torque 4000 W PS & 60 Nm. On the other hand, Yezdi Adventure engine makes power & torque 30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm & 29.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Yezdi Adventure in 1 colour. eTryst 350 has a range of up to 90-140 km/charge. The Yezdi Adventure mileage is around 33.0 kmpl. eTryst 350 vs Yezdi Adventure Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Etryst 350 Yezdi adventure Brand PURE EV Yezdi Motorcycles Price ₹ 1.5 Lakhs ₹ 2.09 Lakhs Range 90-140 km/charge - Mileage - 33.0 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 334 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 6 Hours -