HT Auto
HomeCompare BikeseTryst 350 vs Yezdi Adventure

PURE EV eTryst 350 vs Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure

In 2024 PURE EV eTryst 350 or Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of

eTryst 350 vs Yezdi Adventure Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Etryst 350 Yezdi adventure
BrandPURE EVYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.5 Lakhs₹ 2.09 Lakhs
Range90-140 km/charge-
Mileage-33.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-334 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time6 Hours-

Filters
eTryst 350
PURE EV eTryst 350
STD
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Yezdi Adventure
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure
Adventure Slick Silver
₹2.10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
4000 W30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm
Max Torque
60 Nm29.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Continious Power
3000 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
4 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,55,9492,37,260
Ex-Showroom Price
1,49,9992,09,900
RTO
016,792
Insurance
5,95010,568
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3515,099

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The 2024 Kawasaki Versys 650 is now available in two new colours - Metallic Flat Spark Black and Metallic Matte Dark Gray
    2024 Kawasaki Versys 650 launched in India, priced at 7.77 lakh
    4 Apr 2024
    Lexus NX 350h Overtrail comes with higher ground clearance when compared to the standard model.
    Lexus NX 350h Overtrail launched at 71.17 lakh. Check what's different
    4 Apr 2024
    The Suzuki V-Strom 800DE finally arrives in India with a introductory price that will be available for a limited period
    Suzuki V-Strom 800DE adventure tourer launched in India, priced at 10.30 lakh
    28 Mar 2024
    The Aprilia Tuareg 660 will be available in three colours - Atreides Black, Canyon Sand, and Evocative Dakar Podium
    Aprilia Tuareg 660 adventurer tourer to be launched in India on April 16
    7 Apr 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Lexus India plans to step up its game in the luxury vehicle segment to take on German rivals in coming days.
    Lexus plans to step up luxury game in India: Naveen Soni, President
    23 Mar 2022
    Royal Enfield has launched the 2023 Bullet 350 motorcycle in three variants called the Military, Standard and Black Gold.
    Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launched at 1.74 lakh: First Look
    2 Sept 2023
    KTM 390 Adventure X, the more affordable version of adventure tourer motorcycle, is available at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.81 lakh (ex-showroom). It misses out on the adjustable suspension, spoke wheels and the new digital screen.
    2023 KTM 390 Adventure: First ride review
    5 Jun 2023
    Benelli's Keeway launched the SR250 motorcycle at the Auto Expo 2023 at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Keeway SR250 launched at Auto Expo 2023: Key things to know
    17 Jan 2023
    View all
     