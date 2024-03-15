HT Auto
HomeCompare BikeseTryst 350 vs YZF R15 V3

PURE EV eTryst 350 vs Yamaha YZF R15 V3

In 2024 PURE EV eTryst 350 or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of

eTryst 350 vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Etryst 350 Yzf r15 v3
BrandPURE EVYamaha
Price₹ 1.5 Lakhs₹ 1.41 Lakhs
Range90-140 km/charge-
Mileage-43 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time6 Hours-

Filters
eTryst 350
PURE EV eTryst 350
STD
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Dark Knight
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
4000 W18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm
Max Torque
60 Nm14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Continious Power
3000 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
4 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,55,9491,82,359
Ex-Showroom Price
1,49,9991,56,700
RTO
013,066
Insurance
5,95010,494
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3513,919

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The Lexus LM 350h is available in seven-seater and four-seater configurations aimed at high-net-worth individuals
    Lexus LM 350h luxury MPV launched in India, prices start at 2 crore
    15 Mar 2024
    Lexus NX 350h Overtrail comes with higher ground clearance when compared to the standard model.
    Lexus NX 350h Overtrail launched at 71.17 lakh. Check what's different
    4 Apr 2024
    Royal Enfield has introduced its popular models, the Bullet 350 in Japan with a starting price of 694,100 yen which is approximately Rs. 3.83 lakh.
    India made Royal Enfield Bullet 350 storms into Japan. Check details
    26 Mar 2024
    MS Dhoni was recently spotted riding the EMotorad Doodle V3 electric bicycle worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>52,999
    MS Dhoni gets the EMotorad Doodle V3 e-cycle. Check out its price
    29 Mar 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Lexus India plans to step up its game in the luxury vehicle segment to take on German rivals in coming days.
    Lexus plans to step up luxury game in India: Naveen Soni, President
    23 Mar 2022
    Lexus NX 350h with hybrid powertrain was launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>64.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2022 Lexus NX 350h: First drive review
    21 Mar 2022
    Royal Enfield has launched the 2023 Bullet 350 motorcycle in three variants called the Military, Standard and Black Gold.
    Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launched at 1.74 lakh: First Look
    2 Sept 2023
    Benelli's Keeway launched the SR250 motorcycle at the Auto Expo 2023 at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Keeway SR250 launched at Auto Expo 2023: Key things to know
    17 Jan 2023
    View all
     