HT Auto
HomeCompare BikeseTryst 350 vs R15 V4

PURE EV eTryst 350 vs Yamaha R15 V4

In 2024 PURE EV eTryst 350 or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their

eTryst 350 vs R15 V4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Etryst 350 R15 v4
BrandPURE EVYamaha
Price₹ 1.5 Lakhs₹ 1.82 Lakhs
Range90-140 km/charge-
Mileage-55.20 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time6 Hours-

Filters
eTryst 350
PURE EV eTryst 350
STD
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
Metallic Red
₹1.82 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
4000 W18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Max Torque
60 Nm14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Continious Power
3000 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
4 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,55,9492,07,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,49,9991,81,700
RTO
014,536
Insurance
5,95011,745
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3514,470

R15 V4 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha R15 V4null | Petrol | Manual1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha MT-15null | Petrol | Manual1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
R15 V4 vs MT-15
Hindustan Times
Yamaha R15 V4null | Petrol | Manual1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
KTM RC 200null | Petrol | Manual2.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
R15 V4 vs RC 200
Hindustan Times
Yamaha R15 V4null | Petrol | Manual1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar RS200null | Petrol | Manual1.72 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
R15 V4 vs Pulsar RS200
Hindustan Times
Yamaha R15 V4null | Petrol | Manual1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Hunter 350null | Petrol | Manual1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
R15 V4 vs Hunter 350
Hindustan Times
Yamaha R15 V4null | Petrol | Manual1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS200null | Petrol | Manual1.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
R15 V4 vs Pulsar NS200
Hindustan Times
Yamaha R15 V4null | Petrol | Manual1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
KTM RC 390null | Petrol | Manual3.18 - 3.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
R15 V4 vs RC 390

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Lexus NX 350h Overtrail comes with higher ground clearance when compared to the standard model.
    Lexus NX 350h Overtrail launched at 71.17 lakh. Check what's different
    4 Apr 2024
    Spotted undergoing testing in Europe, the KTM 1390 Super Duke GT boasts a revised subframe for improved luggage capacity, a comfortable pillion seat, and a new bodywork design. (Cycle World)
    KTM 1390 Super Duke GT spotted being tested in Europe. Here’s what to expect
    1 Apr 2024
    Royal Enfield has introduced its popular models, the Bullet 350 in Japan with a starting price of 694,100 yen which is approximately Rs. 3.83 lakh.
    India made Royal Enfield Bullet 350 storms into Japan. Check details
    26 Mar 2024
    Mr. Abhishek Agarwal, founder of Purple Style Labs taking delivery of the first Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini in India.
    Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini deliveries commence, costs 72 lakh
    21 Mar 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Lexus India plans to step up its game in the luxury vehicle segment to take on German rivals in coming days.
    Lexus plans to step up luxury game in India: Naveen Soni, President
    23 Mar 2022
    Lexus NX 350h with hybrid powertrain was launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>64.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2022 Lexus NX 350h: First drive review
    21 Mar 2022
    Royal Enfield has launched the 2023 Bullet 350 motorcycle in three variants called the Military, Standard and Black Gold.
    Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launched at 1.74 lakh: First Look
    2 Sept 2023
    Benelli's Keeway launched the SR250 motorcycle at the Auto Expo 2023 at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Keeway SR250 launched at Auto Expo 2023: Key things to know
    17 Jan 2023
    View all
     