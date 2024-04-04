In 2024 PURE EV eTryst 350 or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 PURE EV eTryst 350 or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV eTryst 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). eTryst 350 engine makes power and torque 4000 W PS & 60 Nm. On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 1 colour. eTryst 350 has a range of up to 90-140 km/charge. The R15 V4 mileage is around 55.20 kmpl. eTryst 350 vs R15 V4 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Etryst 350 R15 v4 Brand PURE EV Yamaha Price ₹ 1.5 Lakhs ₹ 1.82 Lakhs Range 90-140 km/charge - Mileage - 55.20 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 155 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 6 Hours -