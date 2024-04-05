In 2024 PURE EV eTryst 350 or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 PURE EV eTryst 350 or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV eTryst 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). eTryst 350 engine makes power and torque 4000 W PS & 60 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-X engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ-X in 3 colours. eTryst 350 has a range of up to 90-140 km/charge. The FZ-X mileage is around 48.0 kmpl. eTryst 350 vs FZ-X Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Etryst 350 Fz-x Brand PURE EV Yamaha Price ₹ 1.5 Lakhs ₹ 1.36 Lakhs Range 90-140 km/charge - Mileage - 48.0 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 149 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 6 Hours -