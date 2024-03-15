HT Auto
HomeCompare BikeseTryst 350 vs FZS 25

PURE EV eTryst 350 vs Yamaha FZS 25

In 2024 PURE EV eTryst 350 or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their

eTryst 350 vs FZS 25 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Etryst 350 Fzs 25
BrandPURE EVYamaha
Price₹ 1.5 Lakhs₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Range90-140 km/charge-
Mileage-40 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-249 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time6 Hours-

Filters
eTryst 350
PURE EV eTryst 350
STD
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
4000 W20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
Max Torque
60 Nm20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Continious Power
3000 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
4 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,55,9491,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,49,9991,39,300
RTO
011,674
Insurance
5,95010,087
Accessories Charges
03,920
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3513,546

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The Lexus LM 350h is available in seven-seater and four-seater configurations aimed at high-net-worth individuals
    Lexus LM 350h luxury MPV launched in India, prices start at 2 crore
    15 Mar 2024
    Lexus NX 350h Overtrail comes with higher ground clearance when compared to the standard model.
    Lexus NX 350h Overtrail launched at 71.17 lakh. Check what's different
    4 Apr 2024
    Royal Enfield has introduced its popular models, the Bullet 350 in Japan with a starting price of 694,100 yen which is approximately Rs. 3.83 lakh.
    India made Royal Enfield Bullet 350 storms into Japan. Check details
    26 Mar 2024
    The new colour of the 250 Duke is very similar to the Atlantic Blue Colour scheme of the 390 Duke.
    KTM 250 Duke gets new colour option. Check it out
    5 Apr 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Lexus India plans to step up its game in the luxury vehicle segment to take on German rivals in coming days.
    Lexus plans to step up luxury game in India: Naveen Soni, President
    23 Mar 2022
    Lexus NX 350h with hybrid powertrain was launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>64.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2022 Lexus NX 350h: First drive review
    21 Mar 2022
    Royal Enfield has launched the 2023 Bullet 350 motorcycle in three variants called the Military, Standard and Black Gold.
    Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launched at 1.74 lakh: First Look
    2 Sept 2023
    Benelli's Keeway launched the SR250 motorcycle at the Auto Expo 2023 at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Keeway SR250 launched at Auto Expo 2023: Key things to know
    17 Jan 2023
    View all
     