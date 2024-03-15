HT Auto
PURE EV eTryst 350 vs Vespa VXL 125

In 2024 PURE EV eTryst 350 or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their

eTryst 350 vs VXL 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Etryst 350 Vxl 125
BrandPURE EVVespa
Price₹ 1.5 Lakhs₹ 1.33 Lakhs
Range90-140 km/charge-
Mileage-45 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time6 Hours-

Filters
eTryst 350
PURE EV eTryst 350
STD
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
VXL 125
Vespa VXL 125
STD
₹1.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
4000 W9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm
Max Torque
60 Nm10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Continious Power
3000 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
4 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,55,9491,47,125
Ex-Showroom Price
1,49,9991,32,725
RTO
010,618
Insurance
5,9503,782
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3513,162

VXL 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Vespa VXL 125null | Petrol | Automatic1.33 - 1.35 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gnull | Petrol | Automatic76,234 - 82,734**Ex-showroom price
VXL 125 vs Activa 6G

