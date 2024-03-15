In 2024 PURE EV eTryst 350 or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 PURE EV eTryst 350 or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV eTryst 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.51 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). eTryst 350 engine makes power and torque 4000 W PS & 60 Nm. On the other hand, SXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm PS & 11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm respectively. eTryst 350 has a range of up to 90-140 km/charge. The SXL 150 mileage is around 45 kmpl. eTryst 350 vs SXL 150 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Etryst 350 Sxl 150 Brand PURE EV Vespa Price ₹ 1.5 Lakhs ₹ 1.51 Lakhs Range 90-140 km/charge - Mileage - 45 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 149.5 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 6 Hours -